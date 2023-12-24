Headlines

India

'PM Modi will hold roadshow, address public gathering on Dec 30 in Ayodhya': Commissioner Gaurav Dayal

A review meeting was held with the top officials of the district as well as the officials of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday regarding the Prime Minister's visit to Ayodhya on December 30.

ANI

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 07:15 AM IST

article-main
Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Ayodhya has said that in the meeting held on Saturday, arrangements were reviewed for the upcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the holy city on December 30, where he will inaugurate the airport and railway station and also conduct a roadshow and public gathering.

"All facilities are available in hospitals. The Chief Minister is also reviewing it. For high-end services, we will keep a backup plan from here to Lucknow. PM is coming on 30th December, the airport and the railway station which has been prepared in the first phase is going to be inaugurated. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," Gaurav Dayal said. 

"The PM will show a green flag to the rails. After that, PM Modi will address the public meeting on the ground next to the airport. He will travel from the airport to the railway station so it will be in the form of a roadshow. Arrangements are being made to welcome him," he added.

"The Chief Minister has said that there will be no darshan of Ram Lalla on January 21st and 22nd January for devotees, it (Darshan) will start from January 23rd. To cope with the availability of rooms for those who are our actual guests, the district administration is trying to resolve this by talking to the hotels. It is estimated that many guests will come by chartered plane, so in districts like Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Varanasi, arrangements can be made to park all the planes there. Once the exact number is known, it will be informed after coordinating with the Aviation department," Gaurav Dayal said.

Meanwhile, BJP has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

