PM Modi to attend G-7 summit in France from August 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the French city of Biarritz on August 25 to attend the G-7 summit where India has been invited as a partner country.

Modi is expected to speak in sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the summit, said an official statement issued on Monday evening.

Prior to this, the Prime Minister will be on a two-day official visit to France on August 22, where he will hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

An address to the Indian community and the inauguration of the Memorial for the Indian victims of the Air India crashes at Nid D'Aigle are part of the scheduled programs of the visit, added the statement.

India and France are strategic partners since 1998 and share a comprehensive, dynamic and multi-faceted relationship. The two countries have strong cooperation in the fields of defense, maritime security, space, cyber, counter-terrorism, and civil nuclear energy along with robust trade and investment relations.

The bilateral visit to France and the invitation to G-7 Summit are in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between the two countries. (ANI)



