PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM tonight, expected to detail COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation tonight at 8 PM, one day after his six-hour meeting the Chief Ministers of all states on Monday. The Prime Minister is expected to inform citizens about the next stage in the exit from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown, which is supposed to end on May 17.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi took feedback from the states on further easing of restrictions on activities while gradually restarting economic activities in a phased manner.

Several of the state chiefs pointed out that with the return of migrants, there is a need to concentrate on strict implementation of the social distancing guidelines, usage of masks, and sanitization in order to curb the spread through fresh infection, especially in rural areas. The chief ministers in their suggestions on the economy have also sought support to MSMEs, infrastructure projects like power, easing of interest rates on loans, and assured market access to the agricultural produce.

The Prime Minister requested all the Chief Ministers to share with him by 15th May, a broad strategy on how each one of them would want to deal with the lockdown regime in their particular states. "I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown”, he said.

Modi said that we must understand that the world has fundamentally changed post-COVID-19. Now the world will be pre-Corona, post-Corona just like in the case of the World Wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function.

The new way of life would be on the principle of “Jan Se lekar Jag Tak”, i.e. from an individual to the whole of humanity, Modi explained.

We must all plan for the new reality, the Prime Minister had said.

Prime Minister Modi had also added that he continues to feel optimistic when not even a single state sounded despondent and that this collective determination will make India win in its fight against COVID-19.

He said that the post-COVID era also brings opportunities that India must leverage.