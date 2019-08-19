Pak takes its ire to 'virtual' front

Pakistan has opened a new front to show its frustration, after suffering defeat in its bid to internationalise Kashmir issue everywhere. With lies and deception as its new weapons, Islamabad has taken its enmity with the neighbour to a virtual front, spreading lies about Indian Army, its officers and so-called 'atrocities' on Kashmiris through its official social media handles.

The latest victim has been Colonel Vijay Acharya. Pakistan Army had hacked Colonel Acharya's Twitter account on Friday and posted two tweets. While one talked about deaths of a large number of Indian soldiers in Kashmir, the other was Colonel Acharya's resignation. However, this has been far from the truth, Colonel Acharya has been stationed at Rajasthan and not Kashmir. After the Army came to know about it, the account was reported and closed.

A similar incident came to fore when the news of the death of a Major General had been doing rounds on social media. It had been claimed by fake Twitter accounts that Major General GS Rawat, a commander of 19th division stationed at Baramulla, has been killed in an attack by Pakistan but the Indian Army has been hiding the news. However, Pakistan failed to cross-check facts again. Major General Rawat had left this post six months back and has been stationed at National Defence Academy at Dehradun presently. It has been found Major General Rawat had foiled a lot of attempts by the Pakistani forces to breach the border when deployed at Poonch.

Reportedly, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Armed Forces has been spending huge money on these. Its intentions were revealed in a conversation with a social media activist on Twitter. The activist posed as a Kashmiri and told the Pakistani handle managed by ISPR that he has some photos depicting horrors inflicted on Kashmiris. And the ISPR fell into the trap.

TELLTALE PROOF

A social media activist posed as a Kashmiri and told the Pakistani handle managed by ISPR that he has some photos depicting horrors inflicted on Kashmiris. When the activist sent pictures of Pakistan’s surrender in the 1971 war instead of the Kashmiri horrors, the ISPR immediately blocked the account

Zee Media Newsroom