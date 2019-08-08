Over 1.2 lakh people evacuated from inundated Sangli, Kolhapur

The flood situation due to incessant rain continues to be quite grim in Sangli and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. These districts are still witnessing heavy rains making the rescue operation tough for the district administration.

In Sangli district, 61,000 people and 21,000 animals from flood-hit Walva, Shirala, Palus and Miraj tehsils have been shifted to safer places. The water level has risen to a record 56 ft against the danger level of 45 ft. In Kolhapur, more than 60,000 people have been evacuated and the district administration with the deployment of 45 boats is working round the clock to provide relief to people who are stuck in the water.

Further, the villages along the Krishna River were hit the most in Sangli. The water level is expected to recede in the next two days.

The Sangli district collector Dr Abhijit Chaudhari told DNA that the Sangli and Miraj are inundated and the electricity in these two cities and in those four tehsils has been disconnected as a precautionary measure. "The government has been quite responsive. Already 14 teams of NDRF have been deployed while another two teams are on move. One team from the Coast Guard has also been deployed in addition to one team of Territorial Army to evacuate those stuck in floodwater,'' Chaudhari said. He informed that adequate food, water and medicines are being supplied in relief camps.

As far as Kolhapur is concerned, the revenue department officer said already 14 teams of NDRF, two columns of Army and personnel from the state reserve police force have been deployed to conduct rescue operations in the city and other tehsils. Practically all tehsils have been affected due to torrential rains and discharge of water from various reservoirs. "Around 204 villages out of total 1,234 in Kolhapur have been affected due to the floods. Total 11,000 families, comprising nearly 51,000 individuals, are affected,'' said Kolhapur's resident deputy collector Sanjay Shinde.

He informed that 342 bridges have gone underwater and are closed for vehicular movement. Around 29 state highways and 56 main roads have also been shut. The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway No 4 and the Kolhapur-Ratnagiri highway (part of the Mumbai-Goa national highway) are still shut.

Meanwhile, CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reviewed the flood situation in Sangli and Kolhapur at the weekly Cabinet meeting. He has asked the water resources department to share information on water discharge from dams and other projects with railways regularly. Already state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil and water resources minister Girish Mahajan are camping in Kolhapur to supervise the relief and rescue of flood-hit people. Fadnavis has also directed the concerned departments to make available medical teams in the affected districts in case of any requirement or demand from the local administration.