Opposition alliance vs BJP for 2024 named 'I.N.D.I.A'; here's what it means

Headlines

Taapsee Pannu left in splits after fan asks her when she is getting married: 'I’m not pregnant...'

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

Meet the woman, who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, challenging Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Raghubir Yadav says he 'dislikes' the term acting, explains why: 'Acting lafz mere liye bada khatarnak hai…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taapsee Pannu left in splits after fan asks her when she is getting married: 'I’m not pregnant...'

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

Most expensive vegetable in the world costs around Rs 85,000 per kg

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

Weight loss tips: 8 morning drinks to burn belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits J&K, tremors felt in Delhi

Bigg Boss OTT: Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid to become the first lovebirds of the house?

Watch: Brazil building collapses like house of cards; Several dead and others missing

This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

Parineeti Chopra drops unseen photo with 'mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra on her birthday, thanks her for 'everything'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

HomeIndia

India

Opposition alliance vs BJP for 2024 named 'I.N.D.I.A'; here's what it means

The Opposition alliance of 26 parties is meeting in Bengaluru ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Opposition alliance of 26 parties has named the mega opposition front as I-N-D-I-A. This decision was made in the big opposition meeting being held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 18. The acronym I-N-D-I-A would mean Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.  

The new front, I-N-D-I-A, will take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, "INDIA will win." "Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien even as the meeting was underway.

READ | PM Modi’s scathing ‘parivarvad’ attack on Opposition: ‘Gathering against BJP to promote corruption…’

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School holidays 2023: Delhi schools to remain closed; MCD releases list of schools, dates

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

Meet Rohit Sharma's brother-in-law, man behind multi-crore brand deals of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul; his link to Bollywood

Jane Birkin, British-French actress, singer, fashion icon, passes away at 76

Noida: Human skeleton found in drain, police launch investigation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE