Opposition alliance vs BJP for 2024 named 'I.N.D.I.A'; here's what it means

The Opposition alliance of 26 parties has named the mega opposition front as I-N-D-I-A. This decision was made in the big opposition meeting being held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 18. The acronym I-N-D-I-A would mean Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.

The new front, I-N-D-I-A, will take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, "INDIA will win." "Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien even as the meeting was underway.

