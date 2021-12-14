Omicron strain: Alarm in Delhi as 4 new cases surface, total active cases jump to 5

Delhi has reported four new cases of the Omicron variant and the total number of active cases of the variant now stands at 5 in the national capital. Details regarding the patients have not been revealed yet and more information can be expected soon.

Announcing the news, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, "Four new Omicron cases detected, taking the total number of cases to 6. Of the 6 cases, 1 patient has been discharged from the hospital. Currently, 35 Covid positive patients and 3 suspected cases admitted to LNJP hospital."

According to the officials at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, the first person who tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant in Delhi has now been cleared and discharged by the hospital on Tuesday. The man had reportedly made a trip to Tanzania and Doha recently and had arrived in Delhi on December 2. He had been admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms.

Till now, the total number of Omicron cases across the country has crossed the 40-mark. The highest number of Omicron cases in India have been reported from Maharashtra, with a total of 20 cases. Rajasthan has the second-highest number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant, as of now.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Omicron variant has been detected in a total of 63 countries around the globe. This has urged several country authorities to tighten their COVID-19 restrictions and international travel guidelines for passengers travelling from at-risk countries.

The Centre has also decided to suspend scheduled international flights in India till January 31 in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant in several countries.