Noida: Human skeleton found in drain, police launch investigation

The shocking discovery of the skeleton was done by locals who spotted it in a drain in Noida Sector 136.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

A human skeleton was recovered from a drain in Noida after which the police have launched a probe, officials informed on Monday. The shocking discovery of the skeleton was done by locals on Sunday. They alerted the police after spotting it in a drain in Noida Sector 136. 

The skeleton was found stuck in bushes on the drain. It is believed to be of a male. The police is trying to establish the identity of the deceased. 

“The skeleton, believed to be of a male, was removed and legal proceedings initiated. An investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to establish the identity,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Recent rainfall has resulted in heavy flow of water in drains, which may have brought the skeleton to the spot where it was stuck in the bushes, according to police. Further probe is underway.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

