‘No Kashmiri Pandit is safe in Kashmir Valley’: Local Pandits urged to leave after Shopian targeted killing

Mortal remains of Sunil Kumar being taken to his residence after he was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard, at Chotipora, in Shopian on Tuesday | Photo: ANI

Kashmiri Pandit organisation, Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS), has asked all local Pandits to leave the valley in the wake of the Shopian terror attack that resulted in the brutal killing of one Sunil Kumar. Sanjay Kumar Tikoo, the President of the Srinagar-based organisation asked all members of the minority community to leave Kashmir.

"No Kashmiri Pandit is safe in Kashmir Valley. For Kashmiri Pandits, only one option left is to leave Kashmir or get killed by the religiously fanatic minds who have support from the local population," the KPSS statement said.

In Tuesday’s targeted attack in Chotigam village of Shopian district, Kumar was killing while his brother Pitambar a.k.a. Pintu was critically injured.

The statement from KPSS also said that while tourists and Amarnath Yatris are safe in Kashmir, non-local Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits are terrorists’ targets.

The organisation also accused the government of failing to protect the community in its hard-hitting statement.

(With inputs from IANS)