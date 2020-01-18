Nehru, Gandhi supported idea of helping persecuted minorities in 1947: JP Nadda on CAA

BJP working president JP Nadda argued for the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Saturday, saying that Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi had supported the idea of helping persecuted minorities in Pakistan in 1947. The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

Addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Bauddh Sangh in the national capital, Nadda said, "Both Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi Ji had supported the idea of helping persecuted minorities in Pakistan in 1947."

He also focused on the issue of resettlement of minorities in a different country after the partition in his address to further strengthen his argument for the implementation of the act.

"The partition that was done in 1947 on the basis of religion was a mistake. People had to leave their houses, their traditions, their land and everything behind to re-settle in a different country," he said.

He also said that 60-70% of these religiously persecuted minorities from Bangladesh and Pakistan belong to "Dalits, Matuas, Rajvanshis, Meghwals" and they have been helped by the newly enacted law implemented by Prime Minister Modi.

He also alleged that Congress' leadership is misleading the country on the issue of CAA.

"I ask opposition parties 'what is the problem in CAA?' I ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on CAA. It is Congress' misfortune that its leadership has a very limited intellect. They know nothing about CAA. They are misleading the country," Nadda said.

Severe protests have erupted in various parts of the country ever since the central government passed the contentious act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Jain communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Several civil society members and activists have stated that the act discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the Centre, which puts that the act will grant long-deserved citizenship to refugees who have faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries.