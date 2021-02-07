NCP chief Sharad Pawar advises Sachin Tendulkar on 'Indians For India' tweet, here's what he said

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday (February 6) said that iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar should exercise caution while speaking on the issues related to any other field. other fields.

Pawar's advice to Tendulkar came few days after after the batting legend posted a tweet against pop star Rihanna and her six-word tweet on the farmers' protest.

Besides Tendulkar, several other cricketers, actors, and politicians took to Twitter tpo slam Rihanna for interfering in India's internal affairs.

Tendulkar wrote, "India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation."

"Many people have reacted sharply to the stand by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin to exercise caution while speaking about any other field," Pawar was quoted by news agency ANI.

Pawar also targeted the Centre for saying the protesters were "Khalistanis or terrorists". The NCP chief noted that agitators are farmers and the Central government should not brand them Khalistanis or terrorists.

Responding to Pawar's comment, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, "How I feel his advice was made available to Mia Khalifa, Rihanna and Greta Thunberg! I was also thinking what about knowing and yet not speaking, since he has been a former Agriculture Minister, worked with APMCs (and) issued letters in favour of reforms..." she tweeted.

Notably, thousands of farmers have camped at Delhi's borders and are protesting since late November 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws namely Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.