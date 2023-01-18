Mumbai Metro new line: 5 things to know about Dahisar-DN Nagar Line 2A, Andheri E-Dahisar E Line 7

PM Modi will inaugurate new lines of the Mumbai Metro on Friday

Mumbai Metro Line 2A Dahisar to DN Nagar, Mumbai Metro Dahisar E to Andheri E: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching an important new link for the Mumbai Metro, with two new lines set to be inaugurated tomorrow. The two new lines of Mumbai Metro are Line 2A and Line 7, which will provide major connectivity and solve commute problems for all travelers.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. The inauguration of the two metro lines will bring major relief to the residents of Mumbai as it will reduce traffics on several routes.

Here are five things to know about the new Mumbai Metro lines –

PM Modi will launch Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 on Friday, January 19. Metro Line 2A is part of the yellow line and connects Dahisar East and DN Nagar in Andheri West which is around 18.6 km long.

The Mumbai Metro Line 7 connects Andheri East to Dahisar East which is around 16.5 Km long. The two new metro lines will also have a connecting point, having an interchanging station.

The second phase of metro line 2A has been extended by 9 km covering 8 stations from Andheri West to Valani, while the second phase of line 7 will have four stations from Goregaon East to Gundavali which will stretch up to 5.2 km.

Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 will be open for the general public from January 20. The metro trains of these two lines will run on the 35-km elevated corridor stretch, with a total of 30 elevated stations falling in between.

On Line 2A, the first Mumbai Metro train will leave the Andheri West station at 6 am while the last train will run at 9:24 pm. The first metro of Mumbai Metro Line 7 will start at 5:55 am at Gundavali station and the last one at 9:24 pm.

