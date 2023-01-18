Mumbai Metro: Line 2A Dahisar to DN Nagar, Line 7 Dahisar E to Andheri E to take over 1 hour; top speed, timings

Mumbai Metro: The trains will arrive every 11 minutes. (File)

Mumbai Metro Line 2A Dahisar to DN Nagar, Mumbai Metro Dahisar E to Andheri E: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mumbai's Metro's Line 2A and Mumbai Metro Line 7 on January 19. The metro lines will be operational from the next day. The two lines will cut short the travel time drastically between Andheri and Dahisar. The two lines will ease traffic on the Western Express Highway and SV Road, two of the city's busiest roads.

From January 20, the Line 2A will commence service at Andheri West at 6 am and stop operations at 9.24 pm. The Metro Line 7 will start from Gundavli at 5.55 am and stop service at 9.24 pm.

Per Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the two stretches of the metro trains will save hours for those who travel to these two roads amid traffic congestion. The two elevated corridors will also help reduce footfall in the Mumbai local trains. These two lines will carry over 3 lakh passengers per day. The prices of tickets have been fixed -- Rs 10 per 3 kilometers.

The 2A Mumbai Metro Line, over 18 km long, will have 18 stations. Mumbai Metro Line 7 is 16.5 km long and has 13 stations.

In total, the time taken to travel between Andheri West (Line 2A) and Andheri East (Line 7) via Dahisar will be 75 minutes, which is around 1 hour and 15 minutes. The entire length of both the stretches is 35 kilometres. From Dahisar to DN Nagar, it will take 40 minutes. From Dahisar East to Gundavali, it will take 35 minutes. Dahisar will be the common station.

The trains will move at a speed of 70 km per hour. The trains will arrive every 11 minutes. These trains will make a total of 150 trips every day.

11 metro trains have already reached Mumbai. 10 trains will be used for transit, one will be kept for emergency situations.

On metro stations, glass doors have been installed at platforms to avoid accidents. Wheelchairs will be present for differently-abled people.

Two coaches will be reserved for women.

As of now, the trains will run on only 20.73 kilometers of the stretch.