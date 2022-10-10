Search icon
Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82: From Defence Minister to 10 time MLA, know key political posts held by SP supremo

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away on October 10, confirmed his son Akhilesh Yadav in an official statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away at the age of 82, confirmed his son Akhilesh Yadav on Monday. Mulayam Singh was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana on October 1.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the top veteran politicians in the country and played a very important role in changing the face of politics in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his political career, he has held several key positions and has had a varied portfolio.

The Samajwadi Party supremo has served as an MLA 10 times throughout his political career, and held the Chief Minister post in Uttar Pradesh three times, while he only completed his full term as the CM once in the state.

Know key positions held by Mulayam Singh Yadav in politics –

Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected as the MLA a total of 10 times throughout his political career, with his streak starting in 1967. He was elected from the Jaswantnagar constituency majority of the time.

The Samajwadi Party supremo was also elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Lok Sabha as many as seven times from several constituencies such as Mainpuri, Sambhal, and Azamgarh.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three times, while he only completed his term once. He was the CM of Uttar Pradesh from 1989 to 1991, from 1993 to 1995, and then again from 2003 to 2007.

Mulayam Singh Yadav also briefly served as the Union Defence Minister of India in 1996 as part of the United Front coalition government. The government later fell in 1998.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was reportedly admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram with breathing problems, and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital due to his delicate health condition. He was later placed on life-supporting drugs. His son Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that Yadav breathed his last on October 10.

