Mukesh Ambani makes big announcement ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration day

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has declared a holiday for all of its offices nationwide on the special occasion of the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 07:51 AM IST

Edited by

To commemorate the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has declared a holiday for all of its offices nationwide.

Reliance Industries employees will be able to actively participate in the historical event, which is being celebrated nationwide due to the Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony being held in Ayodhya, thanks to this move's purpose.

The announcement comes after Center announced on January 22 that all of its offices, institutions, and industrial establishments would observe a half-day holiday. "All public sector banks (PSBs), insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya," according to an order issued by the Finance Ministry on January 18.

The government of Maharashtra even declared January 22 to be a public holiday earlier in the day. On that day, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regulated money markets will also be closed.\
RBI said in its circular,"There will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on that day."

On January 22, trading will also be suspended on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On January 22, the NSE announced in a circular that the currency derivative segment would remain closed.

Several states have declared holidays to commemorate the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, apart from Maharashtra.

Ayodhya is decked out for the grand Ram Mandir "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony. PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and other notable individuals—celebrities, athletes, businesspeople, and foreign dignitaries—will be present at the function.

