Mughal Gardens to open for public from today: Check timings, online booking process, other details

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, entry will only be available through an online booking facility and not walk-in-entry, unlike previous years.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 08:16 AM IST

The Mughal Gardens have been closed for the public since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Mughal Gardens, which is open to the public for 15 days during the spring season, often attracts a huge crowd on a daily basis.

Mughal Gardens timings

The 15-acre gardens will be thrown open for visitors at the presidential residence from today. Visitors can enter the Gardens for free from February 13 to March 21 between 10 AM and 5.00 PM and the Gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance, according to a press statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Entry through online booking

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entry will only be available through an online booking facility and not walk-in-entry, unlike previous years.

The online booking facility this year has been divided into seven hourly slots with 100 persons in each slot.

COVID protocols

During the tour, visitors will have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. People vulnerable to the COVID-19 are discouraged from the tour.

Various COVID-19 protocols along with sanitisation facility will be provided this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in order to curb the spread of the disease. President's deputy press secretary Kriti Tiwari said arrangements of drinking water, toilets and first aid are also being provided at various places along the route visitors will take.

She also said that entry and exit for all online visitors will be from Gate No 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. "Not more than five people will be allowed to stand at one place inside the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan to prevent the spread of the virus," said Tiwari.

Visitors are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc.

Apart from the annual opening of Mughal Gardens, people can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum as well as witness the Change of Guard Ceremony.

Rashtrapati Bhavan reopening

The Rashtrapati Bhavan had reopened from February 6 for the general public, nearly 11 months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic building was closed for the general public in light of the Covid-19 pandemic since March 13 last year.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is open on Saturdays and Sundays except on government holidays. Visitors can book their slots online by making a payment of Rs 50 per visitor. Visitors can book their slots online on the website https://presidentofindia.Nic.In or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.Gov.In/.

