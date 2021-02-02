Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from THIS date, check COVID guidelines, booking details

Rashtrapati Bhavan will reopen from February 6 for the general public, nearly 11 months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said on Monday.

It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays except on government holidays, the statement said. Visitors can book their slots online by making a payment of Rs 50 per visitor.

Visitors can book their slots online on the website https://presidentofindia.Nic.In or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.Gov.In/, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 1030 hours, 1230 hours, and 1430 hours have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot," said the press release.

The historic building was closed for the general public in light of Covid-19 pandemic since March 13 last year. During the tour, visitors have to follow Covid protocols such as wearing of a mask, maintaining social distance, etc, the statement said.

Mughal Gardens reopening

The Mughal Gardens have been closed for public since March, 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Mughal Gardens, which is open to the public for 15 days during the spring season, often attracts a huge crowd on a daily basis.

According to media reports, the Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan will also be opened to the general public from February 6. However, there is no official statement confirming the same.

Registration is free for admission, which has to be done online. Water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables are not permitted inside the Mughal Gardens.

Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Mughal Gardens has often been portrayed, as the soul of the Presidential Palace. The Mughal Gardens draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia.