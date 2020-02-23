Mother and cop at same time! Gujarat police constable takes care of 1-year-old son during duty, earns praises

Sangita Parmer, a woman police constable in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was on Sunday spotted performing her duty as a police constable whilst simultaneously taking care of her one-year-old son, thus fulfilling her role as a mother at the same time.

News agency ANI reported the curious incident from the Visat area in Ahmedabad, where Parmer was seen taking care of her son while being on duty. Sangita's son is just one-year-old and needs his mother's full care and attention at this crucial age.

When asked if she faces difficulty in simultaneously performing this dual duty, Sangita said, "It is difficult but it is my responsibility to fulfill both duties of a mother and of a constable."

She added that since her son is unwell she has to bring him to work, even having to breastfeed her son during duty.

"He is not well, therefore, I have to bring and breastfeed him," Sangita Parmer told the news agency.

Soon after the news came to fore, Twitter was all in praises for the lady who had shown that she was a professional at multitasking when it comes to fulfilling her duty as police personnel and mother.

A Twitter user wrote, "This is real woman empowerment. More power to her".

Others, still, took an apparent jibe at the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the majority of who are women.

A user wrote, "And here in Delhi women are sacrificing their kids in the name of protest."

Ahmedabad is under strict police vigil at this time, since US President Donald Trump is visiting the city tomorrow, along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump.

Ahead of United States President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on Monday, security measures have been tightened in the city, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police, Ashish Bhatia informed. As many as 108 senior police officers will be part of the security cover for the high profile visit.

"33 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 300 Police Inspectors,1000 Sub-Inspectors, 12000 jawans, & 2000 women police personnel have been deployed across the city," Bhatia said.

He also said that the police have also requested for the anti-drone system, and asked the public to refrain from using drones.

Meanwhile, US Secret Service agents are already in the city and are coordinating with officials of Indian intelligence agencies to ensure proper security. The innermost layer of security will be handled by the US Secret Service, while India's National Security Guard (NSG) will handle the second layer of security.

The US President will reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad in an Air Force One flight at around 11:30 AM on February 24. Donald Trump and his family will be personally received by PM Modi and they will continue to a roadshow at 12 PM to Motera Stadium. A stopover at Sabarmati Ashram will also take place during this roadshow where they will spend 15 minutes.

A grand public event, 'Namaste Trump', will be organised to welcome him in a newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in the city, which is likely to be attended by more than 1.10 lakh people. The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, which will decide everything from the details of the event to the list of invitees.

"The event 'Namaste Trump', at Motera Stadium will end by 3 PM. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to depart for Agra at 3:30 PM," Bhatia said.