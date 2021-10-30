Indian group in Rome asks 'Narendra bhai, kem chho?', PM Modi responds ‘Maja ma' - WATCH

Hours after he landed in Rome on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to the famous Piazza Gandhi in the EUR district of the Italian capital to pay his tributes at the bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi. He was given a hearty welcome by the Indian community who greeted him in Gujarati and recited Sanskrit chants.

People spoke to the PM in Gujarati and also talked to him about Yoga and Ayurveda.

"Narendra bhai, kem chho? (How are you?)" asked a woman from the crowd. PM Modi responded to this with, "Maja ma (I am fine)."

The crowd also chanted slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi'. While a group recited Sanskrit shlokas, PM Modi responded "Om Namah Shivay" with folded hands.

#WATCH Sanskrit chants, slogans of 'Modi, Modi' reverberate at Piazza Gandhi in Rome as Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people gathered there The PM is in Rome to participate in the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/G13ptYOAjB October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, PM Modi will meet Pope Francis on Saturday (October 30) in the Vatican on the second day of his visit to Rome.

PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit. PM Modi will be in Rome, Italy from October 29 to October 31 to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy`s Prime Minister Mario Draghi

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

(With agency inputs)