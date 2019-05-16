Mirzapur Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

One of the 80 Lok Sabha seats Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur parliamentary constituency goes to polls in the seventh and last phase of general elections on May 19. Currently held by Union Minister Anupriya Patel, the seat was once held by bandit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi.

Anupriya Patel won from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat in 2014 as a candidate of Apna Dal, in alliance with the BJP, by 2.19 lakh votes against BSP's Samudra Bind. While Patel secured 4.36 lakh votes, Bind received 2.17 lakh votes. Congress' Lalitesh Pati Tripathi had secured third position with 1.52 lakh votes. Samajwadi Party candidate Surendra Singh Patel was at the fourth position with 1.08 lakh votes.

Following disagreements with her father, Patel split the party and formed her own outfit Apna Dal (S). She was made Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare in cabinet reshuffle of July 2016.

From 2009 to 2014, the seat was represented by SP's Bal Kumar Patel. Brother of Shiv Kumar Patel alias Dadua, a notorious bandit who operated in Chambal region on Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border, Bal Kumar Patel has switched sides this election and has been given ticket by the Congress to contest from Banda Lok Sabha seat.

Phoolan Devi, a notorious dacoit in Chambal who later joined mainstream politics after her surrender, made her political debut from here in 1996 by defeating BJP's Virendra Singh. However, she lost to Singh in 1998 election but again emerged victorious in 199. She held the seat till her death in 2001 when she was assassinated by Sher Singh Rana.

This election, Anupriya Patel is contesting as BJP-Apna Dal(S) candidate from Mirzapur against SP's Ram Charitra Nishad. Congress' Lalitesh Pati Tripathi is also pitted against Patel.

Mirzapur parliamentary constituency comprises five assembly segments: Chhanbey (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar and Marihan.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).

In the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polling, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh - Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj - are going for polls.

In 2014 election, all of these 13 seats were won by the BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing his victory from Varanasi.