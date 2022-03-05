Manipur Assembly Election 2022 live updates: Last phase of polling begins, 92 candidates in fray

Polling for the last phase of the Assembly Elections 2022 begins in Manipur. As many as 92 candidates across 22 Assembly constituencies are in the fray.

Repolling is also being held in 12 polling stations across five constituencies that went to polls on February 28 in the first phase.

The polling would continue till 4 pm. without any break.

A total of 8,38,730 electors including 4,28,679 females and 31 transgender, are eligible to cast their votes across 1,247 polling stations in six electoral districts -- Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong.

The second phase of polling on Monday will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates, including two women contestants.

Saturday's balloting would settle the electoral fortunes of former three time (2002-2017) Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and several other BJP government's ministers and sitting MLAs.

Covid-19 protocols for the voters, including use of face masks, sanitiser, social distancing and thermal screening, are being maintained.

(With ANI inputs)