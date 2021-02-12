Mallikarjun Kharge is new Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha - Know his journey in 10 points

As Ghulam Nabi Azad's tenure as leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha comes to an end on February 15, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is all set to take his position. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for appointing Kharge to the post as Azad is retiring.

Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka, was the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. However, Congress could not get the leader of opposition's post in the previous and the current Lok Sabha, as its numbers were less than the mandated 10% of the total number of seats in the Lower House.

Mallikarjun Kharge will be the 17th Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha since December, 1969.

Pointers on Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge is a top-ranking leader in Karnataka politics.

During 2008 Assembly elections, the Congress went to polls under Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership.

Congress lost to the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP and Kharge once again had to sit in the opposition. His golden chance to become the CM was lost.

The son of a mill worker, Kharge hails from the once-extremely backward Gulbarga.

In the last 49 years, since his first win in the 1972 assembly elections, Kharge has always remained loyal to the Gandhi family.

He is know for his loyalty, patience, vast administrative experience and his ability to grasp any situation.

27-year-old lawyer, Mallikarjun Kharge first entered the Karnataka assembly in 1972.

Since 1972, Kharge had been a minister in every Congress government in Karnataka.

Kharge won nine straight assembly elections between 1972 and 2008 and won two consecutive Lok Sabha elections after that.

He suffered his first defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and a year after the shocking loss was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.