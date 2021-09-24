Maharashtra government to open religious places for devotees from October 7

Adhering to all the guidelines of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has now announced that all the religious places will reopen from October 7. All religious places in Maharashtra will be opened from the first day of Navratri.

From the first day of Navratri, that is from October 7, all the religious places of worship will be reopened keeping in view of strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols, as per a press statement in Marathi by the Chief Minister`s Office.

In this regard, the Chief Minister said that after combating the second wave, we have now planned to fight the possible third wave.

"But gradually we have been taking care of everything and relaxing the restrictions in many cases. Although the number of Coronavirus patients is currently declining, we need to be more careful. Even if religious places are open to the devotees, the guidelines of COVID-19 must be followed."

The management committee of religious places will be held accountable if any flaw surfaces while practicing COVID protocols, it said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,286 new COVID-19 infections taking the state's overall caseload to 65,37,843. The death toll climbed to 1,38,776 as 51 more lives were lost due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

(With Agency Inputs)