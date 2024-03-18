Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC orders removal of Bengal DGP, home secretaries of 6 states

Meet Govinda, SRK’s heroine, who became overnight star with debut, gave 11 flops in 13 years, quit acting, now works as…

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

IPL 2024: All squads after replacements, withdrawals

A phone call between Prerna Arora and Divya Khossla reveals latter's South Indian odyssey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

A phone call between Prerna Arora and Divya Khossla reveals latter's South Indian odyssey

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for flagship Android phones unveiled, to be used by Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi...

Tips to keep your stomach healthy

 Nutritious foods rich in copper

Ayurvedic tips to boost stamina

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Meet Govinda, SRK’s heroine, who became overnight star with debut, gave 11 flops in 13 years, quit acting, now works as…

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

This star kid’s mother tried to kill him, he sold car for money during lean phase, battled depression after...

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC orders removal of Bengal DGP, home secretaries of 6 states

The action comes days after the announcement of schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 03:51 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
Photo: ECI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Seeking to ensure level-playing field in Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday ordered the removal of home secretaries of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, sources said. It also ordered the removal of the West Bengal director general of police, they added.

Also, the secretary of the general administrative departments of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have been removed. Days after announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the poll panel under CEC Rajiv Kumar also ordered removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, additional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

The commission had directed all the state governments to transfer officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts. Maharashtra had not complied with the directions in respect of few municipal commissioners and some additional and deputy municipal commissioners. While conveying displeasure to the state chief secretary, the commission directed transfer of BMC and the additional and deputy commissioners with the direction to report by 6 pm on Monday.

READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live updates: PM Modi attends public meeting in Telangana

The chief secretary was also directed to transfer all the similarly placed municipal commissioners and additional or deputy municipal commissioners of other corporations in Maharashtra. The step is a part of the commission's efforts to maintain a level-playing field and ensure the integrity of the electoral process, which has been emphasised by CEC Kumar on several occasions. The move comes after the commission comprising CEC Kumar and fellow ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu met here on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar’s brother, who gave 10 consecutive flops, then changed career to feed his family, is now…

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to India from London ahead of IPL 2024, set to join RCB

Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be held in 7 phases, counting of votes on 4 June

Not Ameesha Patel, but this actress was Anil Sharma’s first choice opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti try to police, Diljit Dosanjh in 'crazy adventure', fans say 'Hera Pheri 2.0'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement