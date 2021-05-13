Lockdown in Bihar extended till May 25 - Check restrictions here

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar extended the COVID-19 lockdown till May 25, on Thursday (May 13). Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday (May 4) announced to impose total lockdown till May 15 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state.

CM Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to announce the decision.

Check full list of restrictions here:

- All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat to remain open.- Restaurants and dhabas can continue with home delivery.- All religious places will remain closed.- Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms and parks will be closed.- Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed.- No examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till May 15.

According to the state health bulletin, the state reported 9,863 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the active case count to 99,623. However, for the fifth consecutive day, the number of recoveries simultaneously was more than the new cases registered in the state. As per the government data, 13,852 people recovered in the past 24 hours, and the death of 92 people.