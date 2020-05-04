Lockdown, containment yielding results, doubling time has improved to 12 days: Centre

The Centre on Monday said that the impact of lockdown is visible on the spread of the novel coronavirus as the doubling time has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days today.

"Lockdown and containment efforts are yielding results, our challenge now is how to further improve these results, to further increase doubling time,” Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal, said at the daily media briefing.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 42,836 as on date out of which 29,685 are active cases. 11,761 people have been cured till date, which takes up the recovery rate to 27.45 %.

The Joint Secretary stated that the outcome ratio has been calculated out of the closed cases till now, as a ratio of the number of people recovered versus the number of deaths reported. Agarwal said that the high recovery ratio indicates the clinical management status of hospitals.

The present outcome ratio in the country stands at 90% versus 10%, which is a marked improvement compared to the ratio of 80% versus 20% on April 17, 2020, he said, adding that it is important to develop a deeper understanding of COVID-19 treatment and focus on further improving the outcome ratio.

The official said that as lockdown is being eased in a staggered manner, it is imperative to continue rigorous containment, effective clinical management and infection prevention and control.

"In pandemics such as COVID-19, historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased. Hence, in order to prevent such a situation and to maintain the benefits from lockdown, we should understand our social responsibility and ensure we behave responsibly as lockdown eases and diligently follow all protocols and guidelines," he said.

“There is a fine line that we need to follow; being complacent can lead to the emergence of new COVID-19 cases. Also, the emergence of cases in districts where no cases have been reported so far can lead to the imposition of fresh restrictions," the official added.

Agarwal also said that since we are transitioning to a new normal, we need to compulsorily wear face masks/covers in public places and follow preventive measures outside containment zones as well. While buying essential items or meeting people in common areas, we should try to avoid crowds.

We need to diligently maintain physical distancing, hand hygiene, environmental hygiene and preventive measures, he added.