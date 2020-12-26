'Leave Madhya Pradesh otherwise I will bury you 10 feet deep': Shivraj Singh's stern warning to mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, issued a strict warning to all those involved in illegal activities in the state, of dire consequences. The CM warned them saying, he will bury them 10 feet deep if they don't leave the state.

"I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Mama is in the form now. Leave, Madhya Pradesh otherwise I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts," the CM said while issuing a stern warning.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was speaking at 'Good Governance Day' event organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Good governance, which means a regime where people don't face any trouble, is prevailing in MP now, Chouhan said.

Defining good governance, Chouhan said, "It means ensuring that the benefits of government services reach the public with a fixed time frame without any bribe."

The CM had earlier said that the BJP government in the state is softer than flowers for law-abiding citizens and deadlier than a thunderbolt for those who are evil. Drug peddlers, land mafia, chit fund mafia, goons and other such people will not be spared; the CM said adding that the state government will hold talks with central departments to solve the drug problem in the state.

Speaking at the event in Babai in Hoshangabad district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's online interaction with farmers nationwide on Friday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he won't spare anyone who indulges in unlawful activities.

Earlier this month, the Indore Municipal Corporation had demolished several illegal constructions of criminals in the Khajrana and Kabutar Khana areas under an anti-encroachment drive.

(With Agency Inputs)