Kerala: Kochi girl scores 499 out of 500 in CBSE class 12th, wants to become economist

Alisha P Shaji, a commerce student from Kerala`s Kochi scored 499 out of 500 in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 results declared on Monday, wants to pursue a career in economics.

While talking to ANI on Tuesday, she said that she never joined coaching classes.

"I was surprised after knowing the unexpected result. I never expected this, I expected close to 98%. I had five subjects to write but I could attempt only three as two were postponed. I am sad that I could not attempt them, but I am happy that I scored 100 in those subjects. In future, I want to pursue a degree in economics," she said.

"My friends, family and teachers are very supportive and I am thankful to them. I never went to tuitions. I used to study four to five hours a day," she added.

Alisha further said that she wants to give the message that it is okay to start late, but continuity is key to achieve good results.

CBSE on Monday declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020 at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. As per CBSE, with 88.78% pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38%. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40%.

The board declared class 10th results on Wednesday. The total pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 exams in 2019 stood at 91.1%.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Wednesday declared the Higher Secondary (Plus Two) results at keralaresults.nic.in.

(With ANI inputs)