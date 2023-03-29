Search icon
Karnataka Elections 2023 dates announced: Polling on May 10, results on May 13

The single phase of voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections will take place on May 10th, and the results will be announced on May 13th.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Representational Image

The Election Commission has announced dates for Karnataka Elections 2023. The Election Commission has released the dates for the election in Karnataka. The single-phase election day for the Karnataka Assembly will be May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.

The 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the state's next chief minister will be chosen in this election. With the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) potentially acting as the deciding factor, it is anticipated that the race between the incumbent BJP and the opposition Congress will be close.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently the ruling party in the southern state. In Karnataka, the BJP has 119 MLAs, the Congress has 75, and the JD(S) has 28 seats.

The BJP barely lost the previous election in 2018, winning 105 seats in the 224-member legislative assembly but coming in second place with 65 seats. Subsequently, as rebel MLAs from the JD (S) and Congress coalition joined the BJP in 2019, their total increased to 123 seats.

On the other hand, Congress wants to take back control of Karnataka, which was once its stronghold. The party has been emphasising its state unit president DK Shivakumar while also promoting former chief minister Siddaramaiah as its contender for the position. With 124 candidates on its initial list, the party has more than half of the seats covered in the election. 

Karnataka Elections 2023: 

  • Polling stations: 58,282
  • Average voters per polling station: 883
  • Urban polling stations: 24,063
  • Rural polling stations: 34,219
