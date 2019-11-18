Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Sait attacked with knife in Mysuru, condition critical

File Photo:

A Karnataka Congress MLA was attacked with a knife at a wedding ceremony in Mysuru on Sunday night, the police said. Tanveer Sait, the MLA from Narasimharaja constituency and a former state minister, was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru.

He underwent surgery and his condition is said to be critical.

The alleged attacker was identified as 25-year-old Farhaan Pasha, PTI reported.

Police said Sait was attacked when he was seated at the function. The attacked stabbed him with a knife and tried to escape but was caught by the people at the venue and later handed over to the police.

Karnataka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked with a sharp knife by a man, Farhan, during an event y'day in Mysuru. The MLA was admitted to a hospital & the attacker was taken into police custody. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/NH813Fic50 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

Police officials said the attacker is being questioned and further investigation is underway.

Sharing a video of Sait where he is being helped by people, BJP MP Pratap Simha condemned the incident and said was "loved by all of us." Simha also visited Sait at the hospital, reports said.

"Am shocked. This attack on Tanveer Anna is condemnable. He is battling for life in Columbia Asia hospital. Pls pray for his speedy recovery. He is a secular man n loved by all of us," Simha's tweet read.

Am shocked. This attack on Tanveer Anna is condemnable. He is battling for life in Columbia Asia hospital. Pls pray for his speedy recovery. He is a secular man n loved by all of us. pic.twitter.com/7oTYUYYLko — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) November 18, 2019

A report by local news outfit www.mysoorunews.com said Sait's condition was still critical as he had lost a lot of blood.

“The bleeding was stopped after multi-disciplinary operation by a team of doctors including himself, Dr Maqsood and neuro expert Dr Dattatri. He had grievous injuries to blood vessels, nerves and surrounding Internal organs in the neck. The bleeding is under control and is on ventilator and drugs to maintain blood pressure. He was transfused blood as he had a heavy loss of blood. His current condition is critical and is under continuous monitoring in ICU," Dr Upendra Shenoy of Mysuru's Columbia Asia Hospital said.