Karnataka Chikkaballapur Election result 2023 live: Health Minister K Sudhakar trails by over 7,000 votes

Karnataka polls counting latest updates: State health minister K Sudhakar is contesting the 2023 elections from the Chikkaballapur seat.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 result live updates: Karnataka Minister of Medical Education and Health Dr K Sudhakar is trailing by over 5,000 votes in Chikkaballapur in what could be one of the biggest upsets of the May 10 polls.

Dr K Sudhakar of the BJP had 35,781 or over 39 percent of the total counted votes. He was trailing behind Congress' Pradeep Eshwar who gained 42,865 or over 47 percent of the total counted votes. JD(S)' KP Bache Gowda is a distant third with 9,935 votes (11.6 percent).

Meanwhile, Congress is looking increasingly likely to form a majority government in the state. As per the latest Election Commission update, Congress is leading in 119 seats while the incumbent BJP is leading on 72 seats. JD(S), which is hoping to be the kingmaker, is leading on 25 seats.