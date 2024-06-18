Meet man who runs Rs 49585 crore company, earns Rs 7.21 crore annual salary, is CEO of Ratan Tata's...

Pradeep Bakshi has been at the helm of Voltas Limited, a prominent Tata Group company, since 2018, serving as its Managing Director and CEO. With nearly three decades of experience in the consumer durable industry, Bakshi's leadership has been pivotal in steering the company towards sustained growth and profitability.

An alumnus of the University of Delhi, Bakshi joined Voltas in 2001 after his tenure at Electrolux Kelvinator, where he last held the position of senior manager. His career at Voltas began with various senior roles, most notably as the head of the air cooling products business, where he significantly boosted the division's revenues and profitability.

Voltas Limited, an Indian multinational home appliances firm headquartered in Mumbai, was established in 1954 through a collaboration between Tata Sons and Volkart Brothers. It boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 49,585 crore as of June 15, 2024.

According to Voltas' annual report for the fiscal year ending March 2024, Bakshi's annual remuneration was Rs 7.21 crore in FY24. This included a salary of Rs 1.25 crore, perquisites and allowances (including retirement benefits) amounting to Rs 2.90 crore and commissions worth Rs 3.06 crore, which are set to be paid in FY25.

In addition to his role at Voltas, Bakshi serves on the Board of Directors for Voltbek Home Appliances Ltd. Over his 12-year tenure as Head of Operations of UPBG, he has established himself as one of the most versatile and talented executives to lead the company.

Bakshi’s contributions have earned him notable accolades, including the title of Appliances Man of the Year in 2013 and the President’s Award for Energy Conservation.