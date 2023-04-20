Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP, Congress announce final lists of candidates

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with BJP National President JP Nadda and Actor Sudeep during a road show before filing his nomination papers for the Karnataka Assembly Election, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Photo: IANS

With the nomination filing process set to conclude on Thursday, the Congress and the BJP have released their final lists of candidates for remaining constituencies. Congress announced candidates for the 5 left seats in its sixth and final list in the early hours of Thursday.

The party, which is looking to take power from BJP in Karnataka, has nominated B V Rajeev Gowda from Sidlaghatta. He replaces sitting MLA V Muniyappa. Mohammed Shalam will contest from Raichur, S Anand Kumar from C V Raman Nagar, H P Sridhar Gowda from Arkalgud and Inayath Ali from Mangalore City North.

Eshwarappa's son missed out on a ticket as the ruling BJP released its fourth and final list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies of Shivamogga and Manvi. Channabasappa backed the ticket for Shivamogga over sitting MLA and senior BJP leader and former Dy CM K S Eshwarappa's family. The five-time MLA from the constituency had recently expressed his wish to retire from electoral politics to the party but had sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh. The BJP fielded B V Nayak from ST reserve constituency Manvi.

With the lists, both the BJP and the Congress have announced their candidates for all the 224 Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. The Congress on Wednesday night had changed its candidate from Shiggaon against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. It replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur with Yasir Ahmed Khan Phatan day after fielding him.

The nominations filing will end today and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 21. The last day for the withdrawal of nomination is April 24. Voting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will take place on May 10. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 13.

(Inputs from PTI)