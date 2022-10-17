Justice DY Chandrachud is 50th Chief Justice of India: Know about salary, perks and post-retirement allowances of CJI

Justice DY Chandrachud is 50th Chief Justice of India. (file photo)

Justice DY Chandrachud has been appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday. He will take charge as the new CJI on November 9.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November 2022," Rijiju tweeted.

As he is set to take oath as 50th CJI, know about his salary, perks and other allowances.

Chief Justice of India's salary

CJI is paid Rs 2.80 lakh per month while the salary of other judges of the Supreme Court is Rs 2.50 lakh per month.

Other perks

The Chief Justice is also provided with a variety of facilities including accommodation by the government. The CJI also gets car, security personnel, employees and electricity expenses for their residential accommodation. In addition to all this, the Chief Justice is also given a hospitality allowance of Rs. 45,000.

When the CJI retires, he/she is also given an annual pension of Rs 16.80 lakh + Dearness Relief.

Security after retirement

After retirement, the CJI also gets a Rs 20 lakh gratuity. A retired Chief Justice or retired judges shall be entitled to security cover round the clock at residence in addition to a round-the-clock personal security guard for a period of one year from the date of retirement.

In August 2022, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry notified the amended 'Supreme Court Judges Rules' to extend chauffeur facility and secretarial assistant for one year from the date of retirement to former Supreme Court judges. Chief justices of India will get rent-free accommodation for six months after demitting office, the Centre had said.