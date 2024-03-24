JNUSU Election 2024: Left wins all four seats, defeats ABVP

In a dramatic turn of events, the Left once again asserted its authority in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election, securing all four posts after initially trailing behind the ABVP. Initially, the ABVP seemed poised for victory, leading to surprise among many observers. However, as the vote counting progressed, the Left surged ahead, clinching victory on all fronts.

#WATCH | Celebrations in JNU campus after Left wins all four seats in the JNU Students' Union Election.



Dhananjay was elected to the post of President, Avijit Ghosh was elected to the post of Vice-President. Priyanshi Arya (BAPSA Left Supported) was elected as General Secretary.

This election marked a significant moment as it was held after a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The contest saw the United Left alliance, comprising AISA, DSF, SFI, and AISF, pitted against the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

ABVP's presidential candidate, Umesh Chandra, garnered 2,118 votes, while the Left's nominee, Dhananjay, secured 3,100 votes, sealing the Left's triumph.

Since its establishment in 1969, JNU has been a stronghold of left-wing student organizations, particularly the SFI, affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), exerting a significant influence on student politics.