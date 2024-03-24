Twitter
India

JNUSU Election 2024: Left wins all four seats, defeats ABVP

Initially, the ABVP seemed poised for victory, leading to surprise among many observers. However, as the vote counting progressed, the Left surged ahead, clinching victory on all fronts.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 12:22 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, the Left once again asserted its authority in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election, securing all four posts after initially trailing behind the ABVP. Initially, the ABVP seemed poised for victory, leading to surprise among many observers. However, as the vote counting progressed, the Left surged ahead, clinching victory on all fronts.

This election marked a significant moment as it was held after a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The contest saw the United Left alliance, comprising AISA, DSF, SFI, and AISF, pitted against the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

ABVP's presidential candidate, Umesh Chandra, garnered 2,118 votes, while the Left's nominee, Dhananjay, secured 3,100 votes, sealing the Left's triumph.

Since its establishment in 1969, JNU has been a stronghold of left-wing student organizations, particularly the SFI, affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), exerting a significant influence on student politics.

