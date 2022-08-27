Jharkhand political crisis: JMM MLAs likely to be moved to Chhattisgarh after meeting with CM Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand's political crisis is intensifying as MLAs from the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are expected to be transferred to the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh. The luggage in the MLA's car has fueled speculation about this transfer.

As per media reports they are likely to be lodged in the Mainpat hill station in the Surguja district.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called a meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led ruling alliance legislators earlier this morning, a day after meeting the MLAs twice at his official residence amid speculation that he might be disqualified from the state assembly over a mining lease contract.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. The JMM, as the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

Faced with the possibility of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren being "disqualified" as an MLA, the UPA held a crucial meeting at the CM's residence on Friday to devise a strategy. According to reports, in the quickly changing political environment,'resort politics' could be used to keep the numbers together.

Soren had before claimed at a public meeting that "satanic forces" were aiming to topple his democratically elected government. He alleged that he was confident since he had the people's mandate and that he would fight until the last drop of blood.

Mining lease case

A complaint was filed against Hemant Soren for granting himself a mining lease. The petitioner in the case, the BJP, has sought Soren's removal as MLA for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The issue was referred to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, who then referred it to the EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor, who "shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion."

The BJP has already called for fresh elections and asked the chief minister to resign "on moral grounds".