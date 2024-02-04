Twitter
Jharkhand's ruling coalition MLAs arrive in Ranchi ahead of tomorrow's floor test

The JMM MLAs, after a three-day stay at a city resort in Hyderabad, left for Ranchi from the Hyderabad airport.

Shweta Singh

Feb 04, 2024, 10:41 PM IST

In anticipation of Monday's crucial floor test in the Jharkhand state Assembly, approximately 40 legislators from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance were airlifted to Telangana as a precautionary measure against potential poaching attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move came amidst political upheaval triggered by the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a key JMM leader, by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. The newly sworn Chief Minister, Champai Soren, who succeeded Hemant Soren, is set to face a trust vote.

The JMM MLAs, after a three-day stay at a city resort in Hyderabad, left for Ranchi from the Hyderabad airport. Both Champai Soren and Hemant Soren are expected to participate in the trust vote. In the lead-up to the floor test, Champai Soren conducted a high-level meeting to assess the law-and-order situation in the state. Emphasizing the priority of a crime-free Jharkhand, he directed officials to allocate necessary resources for crime control and pay special attention to districts like Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamshedpur, and Hazaribagh.

Champai Soren also expressed concern about criminal activities orchestrated from jails and instructed strict action against such gangs. He reviewed cases related to atrocities against women and called for the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the vandalization of the JSSC building in Ranchi.

In a political rally, Champai Soren accused the BJP of framing false cases against Hemant Soren, alleging that the motive was to continue exploiting the state's mineral resources. He claimed that the BJP and external forces had been involved in looting Jharkhand's minerals for nearly two decades, and when Hemant Soren intervened, false cases were fabricated.

As the political landscape in Jharkhand remains tense, the trust vote on Monday is anticipated to be a crucial determinant of the state's political direction.

