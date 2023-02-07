IRCTC Tour: Explore Leh Ladakh in summer with IRCTC's special tour package, check details

IRCTC offers various tour packages for tourists, including the Ladakh Package, which is perfect for travelers. Leh-Ladakh attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year, and IRCTC has a tour package that lets you get to explore this beautiful place.

Starting from Mumbai on 6th June, 20th June, 27th June, 3rd July, 10th July, 17th July, and 24th July, the package covers several beautiful places like Leh, Sham Valley, Nubra, Turtuk, and Pangong.

The trip starts with a flight from Mumbai to Leh. The package includes hotel accommodation for night stays throughout the trip, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It also comes with a non-AC bus, so you can travel hassle-free.

In the Ladakh Package, you'll get transportation, accommodation, and meals for 7 days and 6 nights. If you're a single traveler, the package costs Rs 57,900. If you're traveling with two, it costs Rs 52,800, and if you're traveling with three, it costs Rs 50,900.

This Ladakh Package from IRCTC is an amazing way to explore this breathtaking region and experience its natural beauty, culture, and warmth. You can explore Leh-Ladakh on a budget with this package, whether you're traveling alone or with your family.

IRCTC's Ladakh Package is ideal for those who want to visit this beautiful region during the summer. With flights, hotel accommodations, meals, and transportation included, travelers can sit back, relax, and enjoy their holiday.

