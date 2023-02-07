Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

IRCTC Tour: Explore Leh Ladakh in summer with IRCTC's special tour package, check details

IRCTC offers summer Ladakh Package with flight, hotel, meals, transportation for 7 days and 6 nights.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

IRCTC Tour: Explore Leh Ladakh in summer with IRCTC's special tour package, check details
IRCTC Tour: Explore Leh Ladakh in summer with IRCTC's special tour package, check details

IRCTC offers various tour packages for tourists, including the Ladakh Package, which is perfect for travelers. Leh-Ladakh attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year, and IRCTC has a tour package that lets you get to explore this beautiful place.

Starting from Mumbai on 6th June, 20th June, 27th June, 3rd July, 10th July, 17th July, and 24th July, the package covers several beautiful places like Leh, Sham Valley, Nubra, Turtuk, and Pangong.

The trip starts with a flight from Mumbai to Leh. The package includes hotel accommodation for night stays throughout the trip, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It also comes with a non-AC bus, so you can travel hassle-free.

In the Ladakh Package, you'll get transportation, accommodation, and meals for 7 days and 6 nights. If you're a single traveler, the package costs Rs 57,900. If you're traveling with two, it costs Rs 52,800, and if you're traveling with three, it costs Rs 50,900.

This Ladakh Package from IRCTC is an amazing way to explore this breathtaking region and experience its natural beauty, culture, and warmth. You can explore Leh-Ladakh on a budget with this package, whether you're traveling alone or with your family.

IRCTC's Ladakh Package is ideal for those who want to visit this beautiful region during the summer. With flights, hotel accommodations, meals, and transportation included, travelers can sit back, relax, and enjoy their holiday.

Read more: Government scheme: Free religious pilgrimage with travel, accommodation and meals under this scheme, check details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 598 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.