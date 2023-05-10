Search icon
IRCTC: Indian Railways makes new changes for children traveling in trains, know details

The changes in Indian Railways have been made keeping the shortcomings of the first trial in mind.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:36 AM IST

Representational Image

Indian Railways has made significant changes to how children travel on the train. Travelling is now easier and more comfortable thanks to the Indian railways. It has also become more secure than before. 

If you plan to take your kids on a train ride (Child Journey in Train), you should be aware of this change in Indian Railways. 

Some time ago, the facility of Baby Birth was started as a trial on the train. Indian Railways have made certain changes regarding this. As a result of the modification, a new design (Baby Birth New Design) has been introduced. The new design is safer and more comfortable than the previous one. 

Second trial to begin soon:
The second trial about childbirth in trains will soon begin. Following its success, all trains will soon offer the ability to give birth. With the concept of baby birth, certain issues were followed about not having enough space for the woman and child during the train ride. Baby Birth has been developed with this issue in mind.

During the first trial of baby birth in the year 2022, a lot of shortcomings came to the fore. After keeping the shortcomings in mind the baby's birth is ready again. 

New design of baby birth:
Earlier the baby berth was open towards the normal seats, due to which there was a danger of injury to the child or falling of luggage. But now it is covered from above. With this, the mother will also be able to breastfeed and there will be no danger of any kind. 

