IRCTC cancels its three private trains till April 30, suspends bookings for them

It also said that people who have already booked their tickets for these trains will get a full refund.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2020, 07:05 AM IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, has suspended bookings its three private trains till April 30 in wake of the coronavirus situation in the country, that has killed 124 people in the country till 7 PM on Monday.

IRCTC three private trains in the country, two Tejas trains and 1 Kashi Mahakal Express. The Kashi Mahakal Express runs on the Varanasi-Indore route, while the Tejas trains run on the Lucknow-New Delhi and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes respectively. The trains will not run between April 15-30 and therefore, the bookings in these trains have been closed.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the growth in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, officials said.

IRCTC is also assisting people in the time of lockdown by ramping up food production at all of its kitchens across the country and provided meals to over 4 lakh people. The IRCTC has started preparing food for the people across all of its 28 locations in the country including its base kitchens.

On the other hand, Indian Railways has been working day and night and has taken the in-house production of PPEs to a mission mode. 

Facilities are being geared up in Railways to make up to 1000 such protective overall for Railway Doctors & Paramedics every day. Around 17 workshops would be striving to contribute to this exercise, a release from the Ministry of Railways said.

