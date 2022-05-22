'Financially weak' Kashmir youth becomes overnight millionaire, wins Rs 2 crore on Dream 11

Srinagar: The life of a young man from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district changed forever as he became a millionaire overnight. He reportedly won Rs 2 crore in the online fantasy IPL team platform, Dream 11. Named Waseem Raja, the youth hails from Shalgam village in Bijbehara. He is over the moon after discovering that he is now a millionaire.

He said he came to know about the life-changing event when he was fast asleep.

"I was fast asleep on Saturday late night, when some friends called me and informed me that I was placed at first number in Dream 11," Waseem said.

He had been trying his luck for many years on Dream 11. He comes from a financially weak family. So the money will help a lot. It is indeed a dream come true.

"Becoming a millionaire overnight is like a dream. This will help us to overcome poverty as we belong to a financially weak family," he said.

What will he do with the money? He said he would use the amount to get his ailing mother treated.

People in Waseem Raja's village are happy with him getting the money.

Dream 11 is the first gaming company to become a unicorn.

