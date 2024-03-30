Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India, Ukraine discuss achieving ‘peaceful settlement’ to Moscow-Kyiv conflict

Banks will remain open on March 30, 31; check services that will be available

Meet Indian-origin man, Harvard graduate, who is the brain behind Facebook, now runs...

Meet IIM graduate, who worked as doctor, then became IAS officer, resigned due to...

Delhi School Results 2024: Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results to be released today, know how to check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt wears sapphire, diamond necklace, rings worth Rs 20 crore at London's Hope Gala; here's why it's so expensive

DNA TV Show: How Mukhtar Ansari's empire fell in Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt

Meet star kid who has done no film in 9 years, gave 6 flops, still super rich, pays Rs 9 lakh per month to live in...

Seats from which Bollywood actors are contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 morning habits to lose weight faster

LS polls: How much cash is allowed to carry during elections?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet star kid who has done no film in 9 years, gave 6 flops, still super rich, pays Rs 9 lakh per month to live in...

This actor performed at Marathi natak pandal, worked as editor, debut film grossed Rs 480 crore, left Bollywood, now...

This actor worked in 440 movies, one film changed his career, for 7-minute role in iconic blockbuster he charged...

HomeIndia

India

India, Ukraine discuss achieving ‘peaceful settlement’ to Moscow-Kyiv conflict

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian FM Kuleba said on social media platform X that he held “comprehensive talks” with EAM Jaishankar on bilateral ties and global security. The two leaders paid special attention to the Peace Formula and the next steps to be adopted for its implementation.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 07:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India and Ukraine discussed regional and global matters including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and efforts to achieve a ‘peaceful settlement’, during the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro to New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

FM Kuleba was on an official visit to India on March 28-29. During his visit, FM Kuleba met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Kuleba held on Friday focused on fostering constructive dialogue and strengthening bilateral relations between India and Ukraine, including in areas such as trade and investment, science and technology, defence, agriculture, health, culture, and education, the statement read.

Both ministers also held a separate discussion on matters related to the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, industrial, and cultural cooperation, and its working groups.

New Delhi and Kyiv agreed to work towards holding the seventh Inter-Governmental Commission meeting later this year.

“The exchange of views on regional and global matters involved a comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict and efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement,” the statement added.

The two sides also acknowledged that regular interactions at various levels and meetings of bilateral mechanisms have contributed to the strong and multifaceted partnership that exists between India and Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian FM Kuleba said on social media platform X that he held “comprehensive talks” with EAM Jaishankar on bilateral ties and global security. The two leaders paid special attention to the Peace Formula and the next steps to be adopted for its implementation.

He added that the two sides agreed to restore the level of cooperation between our countries that existed before the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in 2022.

EAM Jaishankar stated on X that the two sides had a wide-ranging conversation focussing on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its wider ramifications. They also reiterated their commitment to strengthen the overall relationship, including bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, Jaishankar said that he looks forward to the visit, adding that India looks forward to hearing the Ukrainian perspective on their regional situation.

“We have been looking forward to this visit…In recent months, we have had interactions at various levels, I am glad to see some of our bilateral mechanisms have also met and this has created certain momentum in our bilateral relationship. Today, after this discussion, we look forward also to the meeting of the intergovernmental commission,” Jaishankar said.

“Your visit gives us an opportunity to understand the situation in your own region and I look forward to hearing your perspective on that. Our teams have prepared a very substantial agenda for discussions,” he added.

The Ukrainian FM stated that Kyiv will be looking forward to discussing new areas of cooperation with New Delhi.

“We will be looking forward to restoring what had existed before the large-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine began, existed between us. We will be looking forward to discussing new areas and projects of our cooperation because I do believe that this relationship has a strategic perspective,” he said.

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first presented Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula to world leaders at the G20 Summit in Indonesia’s Bali. The 10-point peace formula includes a path to nuclear safety and food security, a special tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes, and a final peace treaty with Moscow.

Ukrainian FM Kuleba arrived in India at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar on Thursday and said he will look to boost bilateral ties between the two countries and build on the dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, this visit came days after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 20, in which the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres.

While discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi reiterated India’s people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He highlighted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the parties.

He added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution. Ukrainian resident Zelenskyy appreciated India’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mahindra Thar 5-door’s rival official teased, new Force Gurkha 5-door may get Mercedes-Benz…

Viral video: Dramatic wildlife encounter unfolds as impala faces off against leopard, hyenas and crocodiles

Meet actor who made superhit debut, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, his net worth is..

Meet man, made Rs 6400 crore firm from WhatsApp group, got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, he is now…

This cricketer played with Tendulkar, Ganguly, injury ruined career, built multi-crore business, married to actress'..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement