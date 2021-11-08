India summons Pakistani Diplomat over killing of fisherman

Over the weekend, PMSA, which is an arm of the Pakistani Navy, opened fire on Indian fishing boat 'Jalpari' injuring many and killing one fisherman.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat over the killing of an Indian fisherman by the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency (PMSA ) off the coast of Gujarat. During the summoning, India lodged "strong protest was lodged on the incident of unprovoked firing" at Indian fishermen by Pakistan side, sources said.

Over the weekend, PMSA, which is an arm of the Pakistani Navy, opened fire on the Indian fishing boat 'Jalpari' injuring many and killing one fisherman. The injured fishermen are being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat. According to reports, the deceased fisherman was from Thane, Maharashtra. Sources highlighted that while condemning the "deplorable action by Pakistani agency", it highlighted that it was in "contravention to all established international practices and bilateral understandings."The Indian side also, reiterated that "the authorities in Pakistan consider the issue of fishermen as a humanitarian and livelihood matter" and asked Islamabad to "conduct an inquiry into the incident" and "refrain from such acts of unprovoked firing". The incident comes even as New Delhi-Islamabad ties remain tense. Pakistan is not participating in India hosted talks on Afghanistan at the National Security Advisor level and withdrew overflight clearance for the Srinagar-Sharjah flight.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has said that it is "unaware of any incident where someone has been killed or injured" and it has "no knowledge about the boat Jalpari or its crew state". The release from PMSA did mention that it apprehended an Indian boat named Padmani Kopa for "not adhering to the instructions". The release listed the name of the Indian crew--Bhupat Babu (Nakhuda), Sanjay Shidwa, Kishore Mashya, Nirender Bujad, Ajay Vodu, Santosh and Ramu Bujad.In the past as well, PMSA has been involved in attacking Indian fishing boats. April 2020 saw the agency attacking Indian fishing boats, back then the ministry of external affairs termed the incident a "deplorable and unprofessional act".