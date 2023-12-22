Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm gets Rs 200 crore in fresh round, to use funds to get Ola, Uber’s…

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

India logs 328 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 active cases in Kerala; states on high alert

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest

Vin Diesel's ex-assistant accuses him of sexual assault

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm gets Rs 200 crore in fresh round, to use funds to get Ola, Uber’s…

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest

Anti-Aging Diet: 8 foods that can help you look younger

10 animals slower than Tortise 

11 Vitamin E-rich foods for healthy hair and glowing skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

India's biggest flop actor, gave 20 flop films in 17 years, no solo hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

HomeIndia

India

India logs 328 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 active cases in Kerala; states on high alert

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,060.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

COVID-19: Kerala reported 265 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Friday.

Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 265 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 2,606, as per the website.

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,060.

The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 275. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,689 till date.

The state reported 300 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George reassured the people of the state that despite the rise in COVID cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage virus infections, she said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Salman Khan hug each other at Anand Pandit's birthday bash, netizens react

Year Ender 2023: 4 Infectious diseases that made news this year

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this superstar was first choice for Baazigar, rejected role due to…

Woman lists 10 grievances about Air India flight to Australia, airline reacts

India's biggest flop actor, only 1 hit in 15 years, father is a superstar, he is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE