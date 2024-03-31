Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

'India is still paying for misdoings of..': PM Modi slams Congress at Meerut mega rally

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians eye first win of the season

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

8 foods that help with hormonal imbalance

Seeds that reduce bad cholesterol

8 snacks that don't increase your cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose to release Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT: 'I don’t think...'

Meet star kid, who has given 13 flops, no solo hits in 19 years, still worth Rs 400 crore, secret to his wealth is…

HomeIndia

India

'India is still paying for misdoings of..': PM Modi slams Congress at Meerut mega rally

The Prime Minister further asserted that the preparations for the government's third term have already started.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 08:17 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the grand old party, on Sunday, claiming that the country is 'still paying for the misdoings' of the previous Congress government.While addressing a mega rally at Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Today another anti-national act of Congress has come before the country. The island of Katchatheevu, which lies between India and Sri Lanka and is extremely important from the perspective of national security, was given away by Congress after independence."

"When the country became independent, we had this island, but 4-5 decades ago, Congress cut off a part of India and separated it. India is still paying for the misdoings of the Congress government," he added.Katchatheevu is an island in Tamil Nadu, off the coast of India, between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. PM Modi also slammed the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc saying, "We started the fight against corruption. They formed the INDI bloc thinking Modi will feel intimidated. But India is my family, and I have nothing to fear."He further affirmed to take action against those who were indulged in corruption, adding that those who have 'looted the nation will have to return it'."On one side, you have the NDA, committed to eradicating corruption. On the other, you have the INDI Alliance, focused on protecting corrupt leaders. No matter how many attacks you make on Modi, I won't stop fighting against corruption. No matter how big the corrupt person is, action will definitely be taken. The one who has looted the country will have to give it back. This is Modi's guarantee," he said."Now those have been indulged in corruption are behind the bars. They don't get relief even in the Supreme Court," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister further asserted that the preparations for the government's third term have already started.PM Modi, "Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are making a roadmap for the coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on what major decisions we have to take in the first 100 days.""In the last 10 years, you have seen only the trailer of development, now we have to take the country much further," he added.

"The 2024 election is not just an election to form the government. The election of 2024 is for making a developed India. The 2024 mandate will make India the world's third largest economic superpower," the Prime Minister said.PM Modi highlighted the progress achieved by the nation in the past 10 years and said that 'India's time has come, India has started.'"Today, modern infrastructure is being built rapidly in India. India is making unprecedented investment in building infrastructure. New opportunities are being created for the youth. India's credibility is at new heights, the whole world is looking at India with awe," he said. He further said that many initiatives were undertaken by the government towards empowering the poor. 

"Modi reached here today after fighting the dark days of poverty and that is why Modi understands the sorrow, pain and suffering of every poor. So I made schemes to address every concern of the poor. We have not only empowered the poor, but we have also given them their self-respect," the Prime Minister said.Emphasising the 'Nari Shakti', PM Modi said, "We made our women entrepreneurs. They are running their own businesses. 10 crore women are now part of the Self-Help groups. This was Modi's dream and it is Modi's guarantee that 3 crore women will be made lakhpati didis and we are working towards it. This is modi's guarantee."

The Prime Minister expressed his resolve to completely eradicate poverty as the nation moves towards becoming the third largest economy."I want to remind you all that when India was the 11th largest economy in the world, the poverty rates in India were soaring. When India became the fifth largest economy, over 25 crore people successfully came out of poverty. I guarantee you, when we become the third largest economy, not only will poverty be eradicated, but a 'new middle class' will fuel India's growth," he said.The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Airport authorities should ban paps': Nick Jonas asks paparazzi to not shout in viral video, netizens react

Meet actor who used to earn Rs 300 per month, got divorced after son's tragic death, then remarried for sake of..

Meet actress who made superhit debut in Bollywood, then quit acting after many flop films to become...

Meet star kid, who has given 13 flops, no solo hits in 19 years, still worth Rs 400 crore, secret to his wealth is…

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha to become richest star kid with Rs 250 crore bungalow? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement