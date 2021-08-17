India COVID-19 update: 25,166 new cases registered in last 24 hours, lowest in 5 months

On Tuesday, India reported 25,166 new COVID-19 cases and 437 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. This is the lowest COVID-19 number in 154 days. The biggest contributor Kerala reported 12,294 new cases, 142 deaths. Maharashtra reported 4,145 new COVID-19 infections and 101 fatalities.

The overall death toll has reached 4,32,079. Active cases in the country have come down to 3.69 lakh. There are a total of 3,22,50,679 COVID-19 cases in the country at present. As many as 3,14,48,754, people have recovered from the disease. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61%. It has remained below 3% for the last 22 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98%.

Also, 15,63,985 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,66,29,524.

India administered over 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions across India, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Maharashtra who have been affected by the Delta Plus variant has now reached 76. Of the 10 new cases detected, six are from Kolhapur, three from Ratnagiri and one from Sindhudurg, taking the total number of cases in the state to 76.