In a first, deadly black fungus detected in two children in Karnataka

In a first, mucormycosis infection, commonly known as black fungus, has been detected in two children from Karnataka. This is the first such case reported in the country where an 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and a 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease.

Reports state that both these children of farm labourers are set to lose one eye to the infection. Zee News quoted a senior health official saying, "Two children are undergoing treatment for black fungus infection at Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals. They are suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes (AJD)."

The health official also added that the two children had contracted COVID-19 but were not aware of it, adding that they were admitted to the hospital after they developed complications.

For the unversed, Karnataka has, so far, reported 1,250 cases of black fungus. As many as 1,193 are currently under treatment and 18 are cured while 39 succumbed to the infection, according to the state health department.