IAS Tina Dabi - Pradeep Gawande love story: How the two IAS officers met, why they decided to get married

IAS Tina Dabi with husband IAS Pradeep Gawande (File photo)

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Tina Dabi, who is the District Collector cum District Magistrate of Jaisalmer, has a major fan following and a very big social media presence. Tina Dabi made a big name for herself when she cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam and secured the first rank.

IAS Tina Dabi recently got married to Rajasthan-based IAS Pradeep Gawande, who is her second husband. Before this, the IAS officer was married to IAS Athar Aamir Khan in a small ceremony in 2018, but the couple got divorced in 2021.

IAS Tina Dabi got married to IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, who is the District Collector of Churu. Both the IAS officers are posted in the Rajasthan cadre, while Gawande is three years senior to Tina Dabi as he is from the 2013 batch.

The wedding of Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande made headlines, majorly because it is the second marriage of the former and because Gawande is 13 years elder than Tina Dabi. Despite the age difference, the couple has been going strong and inspiring the masses.

IAS Tina Dabi recently spilled the beans on her love story with Pradeep Gawande and how they met. Dabi, during a TV interview, revealed that they both met during the second wave of the Covid pandemic when they were assigned to work together in Rajasthan’s Health Department.

Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, who are both IAS officers, soon struck up a friendship and ended up falling in love. The Jaisalmer DM revealed that she fell for him because he is a very good human being and that soon after their friendship began, Gawande proposed to her.

While addressing the questions regarding the age difference between the two, Tina Dabi said that age doesn’t decide the future of any relationship, but love, compatibility, and understanding do.

Pradeep Gawande is 13 years older than Tina Dabi and used to be a medical doctor. He is originally based in Latur, and after obtaining his medical degree, he decided to appear for the UPSC exam. Gawande cleared the exam in 2013.

