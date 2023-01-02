Search icon
Romantic Instagram profile picture of IAS officer Tina Dabi with husband goes viral

IAS officer Tina Dabi changes her Instagram profile picture; poses romantically with her husband IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Picture: @tina_dabi_ias

Famous Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi has been in the news again after changing her Instagram profile picture (DP) on the first day of the new year. The new DP features Dabi and IAS officer Pradeep Gawande in a romantic pose and has been going viral on the internet. Dabi, who is currently posted as a collector of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, rose to fame after topping the UPSC exams in 2015 and completing her training at the LBSNAA in Mussoorie. She was previously married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, but the couple divorced and Khan has since married Dr Mehreen Kazi.

Tina Dabi is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who has garnered significant attention and fame in the country. She rose to prominence after topping the UPSC exams in 2015 and completing her training at the LBSNAA in Mussoorie.

Dabi and Gawande married last year and have been active on social media, though Dabi took a brief break from posting. Dabi was born on November 9, 1993, in Bhopal and has garnered significant attention as one of the country's most talked about IAS officers.

Also read: Train accident: Passenger train derails in Rajasthan's Pali

In addition to her professional career, Dabi has also been in the news for her personal life and relationships. She and Khan were married in 2018, but their marriage did not last long and they divorced in 2020. Khan has since moved on and married Dr Kazi, a doctor by profession, in October 2022.

Despite the changes in her personal life, Dabi has continued to excel in her career as an IAS officer and is currently serving as a collector of Jaisalmer. She has also remained active on social media, and her new DP with Gawande has garnered attention and sparked discussion among her followers.

