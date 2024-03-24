Twitter
Meet billionaire who earned Rs 2700081355000 in a single day, surpassed Jeff Bezos to become world's richest man

'Arunachal Pradesh is part of India because it's part of India...': Jaishankar junks 'ludicrous' Chinese claims

Holi 2024: Banks to remain closed in these states on March 25; check list here

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen today, will celebrate Holi with military personnel

Meet beauty pageant winner who quit modelling to crack UPSC, couldn’t afford coaching, failed prelims thrice then...

Holi 2024: Banks to remain closed in these states on March 25; check list here

Here's the list of states where banks will be closed for Holi on March 25 (Monday).

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Banks across the country are scheduled to be closed for 14 days in March as per the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, banks will remain closed in only some states on Holi. 

Let’s have a look at the list of states where banks will be closed for the special occasion of Holi on March 25 (Monday):

In states like Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, banks will remain closed for Holi on Monday.

Moreover, several states will also have holidays for three consecutive days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) as Holi falls on the Monday before the fourth Saturday in the month of March.

March 26 (Tuesday): The second day of Holi/Yaosang, banks will be closed in Manipur, Bihar and Orissa.

March 27 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Bihar on account of Holi.

March 29: Banks are closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar.

