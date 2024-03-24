Holi 2024: Banks to remain closed in these states on March 25; check list here

Here's the list of states where banks will be closed for Holi on March 25 (Monday).

Banks across the country are scheduled to be closed for 14 days in March as per the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, banks will remain closed in only some states on Holi.

Let’s have a look at the list of states where banks will be closed for the special occasion of Holi on March 25 (Monday):

In states like Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, banks will remain closed for Holi on Monday.

Moreover, several states will also have holidays for three consecutive days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) as Holi falls on the Monday before the fourth Saturday in the month of March.

March 26 (Tuesday): The second day of Holi/Yaosang, banks will be closed in Manipur, Bihar and Orissa.

March 27 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Bihar on account of Holi.

March 29: Banks are closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.